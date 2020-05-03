Three new cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS Sunday

Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in two communities were reported by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Tuesday, bringing Alaska's case count to 368.

Anchorage: 2

Homer: 1

Of Sunday's newly reported cases, two are male — one aged 40-49 in Anchorage, one aged 60-69 in Homer — and one is female, aged 10-19 in Anchorage.

The source of acquisition of one case has been identified as local/community spread. The source of acquisition for the other two cases is unknown and under investigation.

One case was reported as having recovered in the previous 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 262.

Cases reported as recovered are not subtracted from the total case count which is cumulative.

There are currently 97 active cases in Alaska as of the latest 24-hour reporting period. 12 confirmed cases or Persons Under Investigation are currently hospitalized.

Active cases: 97

Recovered: 262

Deaths: 9

Cumulative confirmed cases hospitalized: 36

Current confirmed cases or Persons Under Investigation hospitalized: 12



Alaska COVID-19 active cases, recovered cases, and deaths as of Sunday, May 3, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported Sunday.

21,578 tests have been completed statewide since March 2 according to DHSS data.

Municipality of Anchorage: 187



Anchorage: 166*

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 12

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 22



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4*

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 83



Fairbanks: 64

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1





Alaska COVID-19 epidemic curve progression and key interventions (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

