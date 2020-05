Southcentral Alaska will see showers diminish through Friday, and sunshine will come in over the weekend.

Girdwood_KTUU_4-30-20

Residents along the Kuskokwim River should be aware of breakup.

Flooding has occurred along the Kuskokwim River, as a flood watch remains in effect from Aniak to Akiak.

