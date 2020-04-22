Tim Pappas wins 2020 Matson Most Improved Musher Award

Iditarod veteran musher Tim Pappas won the Matson Most Improved Musher Award after finishing 20th in the 2020 race. He completed the nearly 1,000-mile race in 11 days, 57 minutes and 36 seconds

Pappas, who is from Big Lake, improved 31 places from his previous best finish of 51st in 2016, his rookie year.

“It’s exciting to see Tim earn this award in only his second Iditarod,” said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach. “Finishing in the top 20 is no small feat and Tim showed that his canine athletes trusted that he would lead them across the wilds of Alaska. We look forward to seeing Tim grow in this race moving ahead.”

As most improved, Pappas wins $2,000 in cash and a commemorative trophy.

