Tired of 'Into the Wild' rescues, locals want bus removed

Local Alaska officials fed up with deaths and rescues of people in ill-fated attempts to reach a legendary bus made famous by the book and movie “Into the Wild” want it removed.

That's something the state says it has no intention of doing. The bus is located on state land just outside Denali National Park.

Scores of people annually attempt to retrace the treacherous steps of Christopher McCandless.

He spent 114 days at the bus before dying of starvation there in 1992.

Local officials voted unanimously this month to be rid of the bus.

A state official says it's not going to comply but is considering warning signs.

