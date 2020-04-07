Today could be the start of a slow sunny warm up

Partly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday while we warm up to 35 degrees.

The lighter winds and reduced cloud cover last night and Tuesday morning will allow low temperatures to drop into the teens across much of Southcentral while sheltered valley locations and the Copper River Basin have the potential to see temperatures dropping into the single digits. High pressure continues to build across mainland Southcentral on Tuesday allowing for cool and dry conditions.

To the west of the high, some storm energy is dropping down from the northwest and meeting up with low-pressure systems in the North Pacific. This low will move east of Kodiak on Tuesday, with Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) increasing to Storm Force Winds (39-73 mph) along the northern Gulf Coast by late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures should be cold enough to make this mainly a snow event (5-10" of heavy wet snow and a Winter Storm Watch) for Kodiak as the center of the storm stays near the eastern edge of Kodiak Island. The immediate coast could be warm enough to change some of this snow over to rain.

By late Tuesday, snow and gusty winds out of the north will also develop over Cordova, ahead of the Storm Force System. Snow and blowing snow is expected to spread over Thompson Pass and parts of the southern Copper River Basin overnight Tuesday and linger into Wednesday afternoon. Storms east of Kodiak and west to Yakutat should really only impact areas of Southcentral north and east of the Kenai Peninsula and Chugach Mountains with some cloud cover while these locations stay clear and dry. As the storm exits the region on Wednesday, winds from the north (as systems pull on one another) will once again strengthen along with the northern Gulf Coast and Prince William Sound areas.

For the extended period, a ridge of high pressure should dominate most of mainland Alaska. This time of year with the sun free to shine, this continues with a warming trend in temperatures with each day getting warmer than the previous day. Overall, a warmer and dry pattern for the mainland.

There is a chance that storms moving out of the North Pacific just south of the central Aleutians on Saturday (for the second half of the weekend) could move up and bring some unsettled weather to the area as the system moves into our protective ridge of high pressure. High pressure should remain in control even with some of those storm interjections.

Storms should be present over eastern Russia and into the northern Pacific Sunday night through Monday while storm systems move northward. This may bring a period of unsettled weather and an increase in winds to the Aleutian Chain and the Bering Sea during this time.

We will be partly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high temperature of 35 degrees and light winds. Tuesday night we drop down to 19 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies

We will be partly cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 36 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday evening becoming partly cloudy with a low of 15 degrees and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly sunny on Thursday while we warm up to 36 degrees with light winds.

