Total cases of COVID-19 in Alaska hit 300

The Department of Health and Social Services announced Thursday that total cases of the novel coronavirus in Alaska have hit 300.

Seven new cases were announced. Four in the Municipality of Anchorage, two in Juneau, and one in Kodiak.

Below is a breakdown of cases across Alaska:

Municipality of Anchorage: 143



Anchorage: 130

Chugiak: 3

Eagle River: 7

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Pensinsula Borough: 16



Kenai: 3

Soldotna: 4

Seward: 3

Sterling: 3

Homer: 2

Anchor Point: 1

Interior: 81



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 15

Other: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 15



Palmer: 6

Wasilla: 9

Northern: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast: 40



Juneau: 23

Ketchikan: 15

Petersburg: 2

Craig: 2

Southwest: 2



Bethel: 1

Kodiak: 1

About 110 people have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the hospital data dashboard on the DHSS website, 41 people are currently hospitalized.

