Total cases of COVID-19 in Alaska surpass 700, DHSS announce 12 new cases

The State of Alaska has announced 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Alaska.

Two are in the Municipality of Anchorage, four in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, one in Juneau City and Borough, one in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, one in the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, three in the Mat-Su.

The 12 new cases bring the state's total to 708 cases. Of that total, 247 cases are still considered "active" and 449 are recovered, this is an increase of 11 from Wednesday.

DHSS also reported the total of nonresident cases count is now 89.

DHSS says about 81,185 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Alaska.

No new deaths were reported on the state's COVID-19 Data Hub. Twelve Alaskans have died from COVID-19 since March.

The state reports that 18 Alaskans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, or are suspected of having it. This is a decrease of five from Wednesday.

