Total number of COVID-19 cases rises to at least 102 in Alaska

By Saturday evening, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alaska jumped up to at least 102, according to data published by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

The published numbers represents a rise of 17 positive cases from Friday. The governor announced new travel restrictions and a statewide shelter-in-place order Friday evening.

Of the 17 new cases announced on Saturday, 11 are in Anchorage. Anchorage's total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 54.

Fairbank's case count has risen to 16, while North Pole has seven positive cases. Homer now has two cases, as does Soldotna.

Ketchikan has 13 cases, according to borough officials.

According to DHSS's website, two Alaskans have died from the novel coronavirus, including one person in Alaska on Friday. Six patients with COVID-19 are now hospitalized.

