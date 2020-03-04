Toyota expands major recall

Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall. Engine stalling can increase the risk of a crash, although the company wouldn't say if there have been any.

The vehicles include trucks, SUV's, minivans, and cars across the Toyota and Lexus model lineups. The company says owners of vehicles will be notified about when to make a service appointment. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved one.

Models Subject to Recall include:

-2018 and 2019 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra

-2018 and 2019 Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L

-2013-2015 Lexus LS 460

-2013-2014 Lexus GS 350

-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

-Lexus IS-F

-2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 460, IS 350 and LX 570

-2015 Lexus NX 200t and RC 350

-2017 Lexus IS 200t and RC 200t

-2017-2019 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350

-2018 Lexus GS 300

