Ketchikan worried of wide community spread of COVID-19 due to traveler who did not quarantine

The City of Ketchikan is on high alert after a traveler arrived in Ketchikan on June 13 who later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the EOC, the Traveler was given a COVID-19 test at the testing site upon arrival but then attended social gatherings.

The EOC received information, saying the traveler did not quarantine but instead attended gatherings and multiple public places from June 13-15. On Tuesday the traveler was notified that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The traveler was notified immediately and told to go into isolation. The EOC says a Public Health nurse contacted the individual and began the contact investigation to see who else the traveler came into contact with. The individual will be monitored by Public Health until they are released.

During the investigation, Public Health says they have identified many people the traveler came into close contact with.

"Because the individual did not quarantine after arrival to Ketchikan as directed, there is the potential of a wide community spread of COVID-19." according to the EOC.

Due to the new case of COVID-19, the City of Ketchikan has announced that out of an abundance of caution due to close and secondary contacts to the positive case, many departments have been affected.

The following actions are being taken to help prevent the chain of the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community:

KPU Customer Service in the Plaza will be closed for at least the next two weeks.

Multiple City department heads and employees are having to self-quarantine and work from home.

The EOC says there can be legal consequences for people who do not comply with a mandate.

This case is still under investigation, the person's name has not been released.

