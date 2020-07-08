Traveling along the Seward Highway this Summer? Here's what you can expect

It's a busy year along the Seward Highway for the Department of Transportation (DOT) which is in the middle of its summer construction season, but officials say all projects are right on track.

"We're making great progress," said DOT spokesperson, Shannon McCarthy. "Traffic counts are down by about 13%, so that is actually enabling us to move a little more quickly."

Here's a breakdown of some of the projects happening along the Seward Highway this summer. Starting in Anchorage, from O'Malley Rd. to Dimond Blvd., a re-pave job is causing some delays and lane closures overnight. Another project near Indian between mileposts 100 to 105 is occurring daily between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. causing some delays.

A bit further down, starting near Girdwood crews are working on improving safety between mileposts 75 and 90. They're working to add passing lanes where there currently are none. This project includes straightening curves in high-accident locations and allowing for more passing opportunities. As you get closer to Seward, a project aimed at creating passing lanes is causing reduced speeds near Moose Pass as well.

"We actually have three active projects in what we consider our designated highway safety area and that is really going to improve safety for travelers," said McCarthy. "If you can be patient with us now, we're going to improve that ride, make it safe for everyone, and it will cut time off of your travel back and forth."

Starting the first week of August, McCarthy says another project will begin. This one is aimed at rockfall mitigation and will also cause lane closures.

The DOT says drivers should expect reduced speeds and lane closures in these areas while the construction zones are active. These projects are expected to last until at least the first week of October before they wrap up for the season.

