Troopers: 19-year-old faces multiple charges including sexual abuse of multiple minors

A 19-year-old from Nikiski is facing several charges including Indecent Exposure, Reckless Endangerment, and sexual abuse of multiple minors.

Alaska State Troopers say Soldotna Major Crimes Unit began an investigation into George Napoka in March for sexual abuse of multiple minors.

On March 3, 2020, AST says George stole a Subaru Legacy and drove to Girdwood, turned around, and began driving back southbound.

Troopers say on his way back, he intentionally drove into an oncoming semi-truck pulling a trailer at mile 52 of the Seward Highway. AST says this was an attempt to take his own life.

George was flown by LifeMed to Anchorage with serious injuries. He eventually was released from the hospital.

On April 1, 2020, Anchorage ABI contacted George at a residence in Anchorage and arrested him for Indecent Exposure, Multiple charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Vehicle Theft, Criminal Mischief, Att. Murder, Multiple charges of Att. Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Reckless Driving.

George is being held at Anchorage Correctional Complex without bail.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.

