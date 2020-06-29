Troopers: Man dies in Diamond lake after flipping his canoe

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a man drowned in the Diamond lake over the weekend

Troopers in the Big Lake area say they received a report of a flipped canoe and a body in the water.

AST says 30-year-old Arthur Analoak flipped his canoe for an unknown reason and drowned in the lake.

It was reported that Analoak was not wearing a personal floatation device. The flipping of the canoe happened on Saturday.

On Sunday, AST says a Mat-Su Dive Team recovered Analoak's body from the lake.

There is no foul play suspected at this time.

