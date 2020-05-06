Troopers: Plane lands in Knik River, Pilot not hurt

Alaska State Troopers say a 39-year-old pilot landed his plane in the Knik River Tuesday night.

AST says around 7 p.m., they responded to an airplane crash near Friday Creek in the Jim Creek recreational area.

Butte Fire, Central EMS, and Mat-Su Dive team also were on the scene.

The pilot of the plane, Bradley J. Szutz, was not hurt during the crash but landed in the Knik River.

Mat-Su Dive team helped Bradley to shore.

The plane was recovered and was taken back to Anchorage.

NTSB will be completing the follow-up investigation into the crash.

