Troopers: Plane lands in Knik River, Pilot not hurt

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a 39-year-old pilot landed his plane in the Knik River Tuesday night.
AST says around 7 p.m., they responded to an airplane crash near Friday Creek in the Jim Creek recreational area.
Butte Fire, Central EMS, and Mat-Su Dive team also were on the scene.
The pilot of the plane, Bradley J. Szutz, was not hurt during the crash but landed in the Knik River.
Mat-Su Dive team helped Bradley to shore.
The plane was recovered and was taken back to Anchorage.
NTSB will be completing the follow-up investigation into the crash.
