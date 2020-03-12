Troopers identified in a deadly trooper-involved shooting in Wasilla

The names of two Alaska State Troopers involved in a shooting over the weekend have been Identified.

AST says trooper Chris Russell fired his service weapon during the March 8 incident that left 37-year-old Aaron Tolen dead. Russell has been with the troopers for 17 and a half years.

The other trooper involved in the shooting is being identified as Trooper Amy Nelson. She has been with the troopers for 14 years. AST says Nelson fired her taser during the incident.

On Sunday, AST responded to the home in Wasilla for a domestic disturbance.

Once on scene, a trooper and Tolen got into a fight.

Additional troopers arrived and witnessed Tolen fighting the trooper on the floor, according to AST.

Tolen was fatally shot by AST and died of his injuries on the scene.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Office of Special Prosecutions for review once complete.

