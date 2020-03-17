Troopers investigate child's death in Quinhagak

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a child in Quinhagak, Alaska.

A Trooper Dispatch posted online says a child was reported missing Monday, March 16 at about 5 p.m. Troopers were told just before 8 p.m. that the child's body had been found on the outskirts of town by local searchers.

Tribal Police Officers secured the scene.

John Peter, Chief of the Tribal Police Department in Quinhagak, told Channel 2 Tuesday morning that Troopers had arrived to help investigate.

Troopers say the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Quinhagak is a community of fewer than 700 people in Southwest Alaska.

