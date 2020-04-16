Troopers rescue Brazilian hiker, 26, after he ran out of food near 'Into the Wild' bus

A Brazilian hiker was rescued after running out of food near the famed "Into the Wild" bus, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday.

AST's Fairbanks post received notification of a hiker in distress on Wednesday at around 2:30 in the afternoon. The agency's Helo-2 team was diverted from another mission to respond to search and rescue efforts for 26-year-old Gabrial Dias Da Silva, of Brazil, near the Teklanika River.

Dias Da Silva had reportedly been camping near the bus prior to the rescue, according to an email from AST.

"He was on the bus-side of the Tetlanika river," wrote AST's Megan Peters. "The river was open and raging. Apparently, when he had headed out about a week ago, ice bridges were still up."

The team was able to locate Dias Da Silva, officials said, and took him to Healy, determining the hiker was uninjured but had run out of food.

"No matter where people go in Alaska, they should be knowledgeable of their destination," Peters wrote, "have the appropriate gear, supplies and skillset for their adventure, and be well prepared for changing conditions and seasons."

Peters said the hiker appeared to be under the impression that "Garmin was going to pick him up when he activated the beacon." He was unaware that a rescue by AST would occur, she said.

Dias Da Silva, who speaks Portuguese and had to communicate via a translator, reportedly did not need further assistance and was released "after receiving information regarding proper utilization of the SOS activation."

