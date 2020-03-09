Trump confidants in quarantine as US grapples with virus

The coronavirus has drawn closer to President Donald Trump himself.

On Monday, several of his congressional confidants placed themselves in quarantine, including one who traveled with him on Air Force One.

While intent on projecting calm, Trump has lashed out about the plunging stock market and convened a meeting of his top economic advisers to address what to do about it.

Meanwhile the number of Republican lawmakers who announced they were isolating themselves because of possible exposure to the virus grew to five.

One of them is Rep. Matt Gaetz, who flew with Trump from Florida on Monday. Trump was set to hold a press briefing Monday at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar announced they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at the Conservative Political Action Conference with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Cruz says he had brief contact with the man at CPAC nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction.

Gosar says he had sustained contact with the man at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff are under self-quarantine.

The office of Gosar, an Arizona Republican, will be closed for the week.

