Trump tweets about campaigning against Sen. Murkowski

Donald Trump and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - President Donald Trump has put a spotlight on Sen. Lisa Murkowski in a Twitter thread posted Thursday.

In his tweet, the president said he will be in Alaska for Murkowski’s reelection campaign in two years, “campaigning against” her. Trump’s comments came after Murkowski gained national attention for saying she is struggling with supporting the president.

[RELATED: GOP’s Murkowski says she’s struggling with supporting Trump]

Earlier this week Murkowski was one of the few Republican senators to comment on the president's use of tear gas to disperse peaceful protests.

In a Meet the Press video posted Tuesday, Murkowski can be heard saying, “I did not think that what we saw last night was the America that I know.”

Trump listed several different votes Murkowski has made while he has been president as a reason to find any other candidate, regardless of quality, to support.

“Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing,” Trump said in the tweet. “If you have a pulse, I’m with you!”

