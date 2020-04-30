Two arrested for vehicle theft, five more taken in for hindering arrest

Anchorage police arrested seven people in connection with a reported vehicle theft, officials said Thursday.

In a Nixle release, officials wrote that shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a red 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was reported to APD as stolen. The vehicle was reportedly locked and parked outside of a residence on the 4000-block of University Lake Drive when it was taken.

That same evening, APD received information that the stolen vehicle was apparently parked somewhere on N. Lane St. A caller had said the driver and passenger had gone into a nearby residence.

Officers responded to the scene and blocked in the unoccupied pickup, officials said, before knocking on the door of the home the suspects had reportedly entered. It was also later discovered the ignition of the vehicle had been completely dismantled.

The Nixle release said police gave multiple warnings to a man who answered the door, and everyone else officers could see, that they would be charged with felony hindering of the prosecution if suspects were found inside the home after a search warrant was obtained.

A search warrant was eventually granted, and officers entered the home and detained Mollie George, 30, and Mavis T. Tigilau, 23, who were hiding in a bathroom. Both women were taken in for questioning by detectives, officials said.

Tigilau was later remanded on charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Violate Conditions of Release for a Felony. George was remanded on the charges of Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Criminal Mischief III.

Ignacio Bermodes, 59, who initially answered the door of the residence mentioned above, refused to give his name at first and was arrested for Hindering I and taken to the Anchorage Jail. Correctional officers were able to positively identify him and he was remanded.

Rosauro D. Alas, 48, was remanded on an outstanding felony warrant and charged with Hindering Prosecution I, while Eric S. Amituanai, 29, was remanded Hindering Prosecution I and Violate Conditions of Release. Michael R. M. Magat, 39, was also remanded for charges surrounding hindering prosecution.

Raymond P. Ramos, 35, had an outstanding warrant but had initially given officers the name of a relative instead of his own when arrested. The remand paperwork was corrected to reflect Raymond’s true identity and charges, police said.

