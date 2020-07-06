Two charged with criminal mischief after writing below the Captain Cook statue

Two people have been charged with criminal mischief for graffiti at the Captain Cook statue in Downtown Anchorage.

Anchorage police say 39-year-old Vivian C. Vanderpool and 29-year-old Andrew W. Henry were charged.

Around 11:18 a.m. Sunday a person flagged down an APD patrol car to report the vandalism.

In the photo above, you can see the writing on the fence below the Captain Cook statue, with markers.

APD says enough probable cause was developed to charge the two. The statue itself was not vandalized.

According to Alaska.org the bronze Captain Cook Monument has the famed explorer standing on a large wooden deck, looking out to sea toward the route he used when he explored Cook Inlet in 1778 aboard HMS Resolution.

Captain Cook never actually reached Anchorage, but he sent his ship's master, William Bligh. Cook failed to find the Northwest Passage in the inlet, so he was happy to leave the area after two weeks of exploring the channel.

