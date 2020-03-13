Two mushers scratch Friday morning in McGrath

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Two mushers scratched Friday morning in McGrath.
Veteran Iditarod musher Nils Hahn, bib #56, of Nome, AK scratched with 13 dogs in harness. He scratched at 8 a.m. Friday.
Alan Eischens, bib #49, of Wasilla, also a veteran Iditarod musher, scratched with 11 dogs in harness at 8:59 a.m. Friday.
Both mushers said they made the decision to scratch in the best interest of their dogs.
This brings the total number of scratches to four out of a field of 57.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.