Two mushers scratch Friday morning in McGrath

Two mushers scratched Friday morning in McGrath.

Veteran Iditarod musher Nils Hahn, bib #56, of Nome, AK scratched with 13 dogs in harness. He scratched at 8 a.m. Friday.

Alan Eischens, bib #49, of Wasilla, also a veteran Iditarod musher, scratched with 11 dogs in harness at 8:59 a.m. Friday.

Both mushers said they made the decision to scratch in the best interest of their dogs.

This brings the total number of scratches to four out of a field of 57.



Alan Eischens (bib #49) of Wasilla, AK as he leaves downtown Anchorage.

