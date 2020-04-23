New DHSS graph shows Alaska may be flattening the curve, 2 new cases announced

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 bringing Alaska's COVID-19 case count to 337.

Both cases are in Anchorage involving a man in his 60s and a young boy under the age of 10.

Over 200 people are being reported as having recovered across the state

DHSS says fewer than 10 of the cases reported in Alaska are “nonresident cases.”

42 confirmed cases or persons under investigation are currently hospitalized according to DHSS data.



Alaska hospital capacity data as of Thursday, April 23, 2020 (from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Deaths statewide remain at nine.

DHSS added new features to its website including the below Epidemic curve by onset date and a projected Cumulative case curve. The new section is called COVID-19 Modeling.



(This graph represents the daily COVID-19 case count in Alaska (yellow). The date of symptom onset was used. Gray bars represent data from the most recent 7 days, which was not included in the analysis due to incomplete data/delay in reporting. The blue dotted line represents the predicted daily case trajectory (assumed exponential), with the gray band representing the 95% Confidence Interval (estimate range) of the projection. For a complete description of the methods please view the Methods tab. DHSS)

The graph shows a downward trend. DHSS says “the decreasing trend is likely a result of adherence to the many health mandates.”



(This graph represents the cumulative COVID-19 case counts in Alaska (yellow). The date of symptom onset was used. Gray dots represent data from the most recent 7 days, which was not included in the analysis due to incomplete data/delay in reporting. The blue dotted line represents the predicted cumulative daily case trajectory (assumed exponential), with the gray band representing the 95% Confidence Interval (estimate range) of the projection. For a complete description of the methods please view the Methods tab. DHSS)

Despite the downward trend in the projected epidemic curve, the above graph which shows cumulative daily incidents shows a flattening of the curve with a possible increase as time goes on. In notes posted next to the graph, DHSS says "the flattening of our trajectory is likely a result of adherence to the many health mandates."

Municipality of Anchorage: 166



Anchorage: 151

Chugiak: 4

Eagle river: 8

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19



Anchor Point: 1

Homer: 2

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 79



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 15

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 20



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 11

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 48



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 3

Craig: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1





