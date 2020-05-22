Two new COVID-19 cases, no new recovered cases Friday

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The cases were reported in Nome and Douglas, a community within the City and Borough of Juneau.

The Norton Sound Health Corporation reported the Nome case on Thursday and this new case brings Nome's total cases to two.

Of the cases, one is aged 10-19 and the other 20-29. One is female and the other is male. There were no new recoveries of the virus, keeping the total recoveries for the state at 356.

DHSS says there were no new deaths or hospitalizations and the state has conducted 41,446 tests.

“As we head into the Memorial Day weekend and Alaska enters phases 3 and 4 of the Reopening Alaska Responsibly Plan, I want to remind Alaskans that the virus is still here and encourage everyone to continue with the personal protective measures we’ve been practicing for months,” said DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum in a prepared statement.

There has been a total of 404 cases in the state with 38 active cases reported Friday.

