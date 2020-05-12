Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Juneau Tuesday

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 within the Juneau City and Borough. The new cases bring the state total up to 383 cases, 334 of which are recovered cases.

The new cases in Juneau were through close contact with another individual positive for COVID-19. So far Juneau is reporting 29 total cases with 26 individuals recovered.

Municipality of Anchorage: 195



Anchorage: 173

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 24



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4

Kenai: 6

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 85



Fairbanks: 66

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2



Delta Junction: 1

Tok:1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Nome Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 52



Juneau: 29

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

