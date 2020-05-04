Two new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The two new cases were recorded in Anchorage, bringing the municipality's total up to 189 cases.

There are now 370 recorded cases of the virus in Alaska.

Total recovered cases are at 263.

Total deaths remain at nine.

Municipality of Anchorage: 189



Anchorage: 168*

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 12

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 22



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4*

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 83



Fairbanks: 64

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

