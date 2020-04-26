Two new cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS Sunday

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 in two different Alaska communities Sunday, bringing Alaska's coronavirus case count to 341.

The case in Sitka was first publicly reported Saturday, but fell outside of the previous 24-hour reporting period and was not included in the DHSS case count that day.

Of the newly reported cases, one is a male in North Pole, between the ages of 40 and 49, and one is a female in Sitka, between the ages of 60 and 69. The latter is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Sitka, according to state data.

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium confirmed Saturday that the patient is a resident at Sitka Long-Term Care, and was immediately isolated and transferred to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

The source of acquisition for both cases is unknown and under investigation.

No new cases were reported as having recovered in the previous 24-hour reporting period, nor were any new deaths or hospitalizations reported.

Recovered: 217

Confirmed cases hospitalized: 36

Current confirmed cases or Persons Under Investigation hospitalized: 14

Deaths: 9





Alaska COVID-19 active cases, recovered cases, and deaths as of Sunday, April 26, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

According to DHSS data, of Alaska's 341 cases, 77 are the result of community spread, 89 are travel-related, 142 are secondary infections, and 33 are under investigation. State records show 171 cases are in female patients and 170 are in males, and that 16,177 tests have been completed statewide as of the latest reporting period.





Combined testing data from hospitals, commercial labs, and state labs as of Sunday, April 26, 2020 (from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Municipality of Anchorage: 168



Anchorage: 152

Chugiak: 5

Eagle River: 8

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19



Anchor Point: 1

Homer: 2

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 80



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 16

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 20



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 11

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 49



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 3

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

