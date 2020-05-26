Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in seafood workers alongside two resident cases

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Alaskan communities along with two new nonresident cases in the seafood industry. The nonresident cases are not included in the state's coronavirus response hub data so the state is reporting 411 total cases in Alaska.

The nonresident cases were reported in Anchorage. So far there have been 17 nonresident cases reported in the state and a majority of those are workers in the seafood industry with 12 total cases.

The two new community cases were in Anchorage and in Sitka. This is Sitka's second reported case and was in an asymptomatic individual, according to a statement from the City of Sitka.

Both of the cases identified Tuesday are female; one is age 20-29 and the other is 30-39.

A total of 362 people have recovered from the virus and 10 have died. DHSS reports there are 39 actives cases in Alaska residents.

The Office of the Governor is holding its second virtual Town Hall meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The town hall will feature a panel of medical professionals in the state as they answer questions about the science and data behind COVID-19. It will be livestreamed on Channel 2's website and Facebook at 5:30 p.m.

