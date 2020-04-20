Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in two Alaska communities

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported two new cases of COVID-19 in two Alaska communities Monday, bringing Alaska's COVID-19 case count to 321.

Chugiak: 1

Palmer: 1

Eight more cases were reported as having recovered. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported.

Of the newly reported cases, one is a male in Palmer aged 30-39, and one is a female in Chugiak aged 60-69.

The source of acquisition for both is unknown and under investigation.

The dip in confirmed cases corresponds with a persistent pattern of a reduced number of tests on weekends. In the latest reporting period for April 19, only 225 tests were performed, and 245 tests in the April 18 reporting period.

In contrast, 834 tests were completed on the April 16 reporting period and 398 on the April 17 reporting period.



Alaska daily testing data as of Monday, April 20, 2020 (from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

46 confirmed cases or persons under investigation are currently hospitalized according to DHSS data.





Alaska hospital capacity data as of Monday, April 20, 2020 (from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

According to DHSS data, of Alaska's 321 cases, 68 are the result of community spread, 89 are travel-related, 114 are secondary infections, and 50 are under investigation.

10,124 tests have been completed statewide as of the latest reporting period.



Alaska cumulative testing data as of Monday, April 20, 2020 (from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Of Alaska's 321 cases, 163 cases are female and 158 male.

Municipality of Anchorage: 155



Anchorage: 141

Chugiak: 4

Eagle river: 7

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19



Anchor Point: 1

Homer: 2

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 79



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 15

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 19



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 10

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 44



Juneau: 24

Ketchikan: 15

Petersburg: 3

Craig: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1





Alaska COVID-19 case count as of Monday, April 20, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.