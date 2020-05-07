Two new positive COVID-19 cases announced

The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting two new positive COVID-19 cases in Alaska.

The new cases are in the Municipality of Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

The state total is now 374 with 291 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

This brings the total active case count 73.

Municipality of Anchorage: 191



Anchorage: 169

Chugiak: 6

Eagle River: 13

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23



Anchor Point: 2

Homer: 4

Kenai: 5

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 83



Fairbanks: 64

North Pole: 18

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2



Delta Junction: 1

Tok:1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 21



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 12

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 50



Juneau: 27

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 4

Craig: 2

Sitka: 1

Bethel Census Area: 1

