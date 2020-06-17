Two separate races to be held by the Yukon Quest in 2021

The Yukon Quest International has announced it will hold two separate races for the 2021 season.

One race will be in Alaska and the other in Yukon.

Much like other events in Alaska and around the world, the effects of COVID-19 have been felt financially.

“We’re working hard to find solutions for our financial situation,” says Dave Dalton, President, Alaska Board of Directors. “We’ve weighed what we can feasibly commit to for the 2021 race season and have determined that it makes the most sense to scale back this year and focus our efforts and resources on a shorter race in Alaska.”

Both the Alaska and the Yukon Board of Directors are in the beginning planning stages of their respective 2021 races. The race distance, trail details, and additional logistics will be released as they become available.

Sign Up day has been postponed until September 2020.

The winner of the 2020 race was musher Brent Sass.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.