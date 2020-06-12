UA President Dr. Jim Johnsen withdraws candidacy for UW System President

The University of Wisconsin System has announced Dr. Jim Johnsen has withdrawn from consideration as a UW System Presidential candidate.

In a statement from UW System Regent President Andrew S. Petersen:

“It’s disappointing, a dark day for the UW System. Dr. Johnsen is a fine person who conducted himself with professionalism and honor throughout the process, during which he was unanimously identified by the search committee as the best candidate for our system. We will work to identify and get through our immediate financial and operational challenges with the pandemic, then deliberate on the next steps to conduct a new search when there is a better opportunity.”

Earlier this month, UA President Johnsen was announced to be a finalist to be the next president of the University of Wisconsin System.

