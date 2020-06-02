UA President named as finalist for Univ. of Wisconsin president

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen is a finalist to be the next president of the University of Wisconsin System.

Johnsen wrote in an email to staff and students Tuesday, "I wasn’t looking for another job when I was nominated for this one, but the position aligns with my experience and skills as a university leader."

Johnsen says the outcome for the decision is expected by mid-June and that he will communicate with the faculty and staff.

UAA who did confirm the email but could not release any further information.

The University of Wisconsin said in its release that Johnsen will go through multiple interviews next week.

