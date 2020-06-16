UA faculty union releases petition calling for president Jim Johnsen to resign

The University of Alaska’s faculty union is calling for the resignation of the university system’s president Jim Johnsen.

The petition which started to gain traction Monday was unanimously approved for public review and endorsement by the United Academics Executive Board on Friday.

The petition outlines three reasons for the immediate resignation of Johnsen.

The union says “Jim Johnsen has failed in all areas that matter to the academic mission of the university system.”

The union says “Jim Johnsen has demonstrated that he is more willing to invest his efforts in advancing his own career than in leading the university system through these difficult times.”

The union says “In Jim Johnsen’s recent interviews with the University of Wisconsin, he was unable to provide adequate examples of what he has done to promote diversity, despite working for much of his career in leadership positions in a state where these issues are important, pertinent, and desperately need to be addressed.”

The call for Johnsen’s resignation comes days after the University of Wisconsin System has announced Dr. Jim Johnsen has withdrawn from consideration as a UW System Presidential candidate.

It also comes more than a week after the University of Alaska Board of Regents has eliminated dozens of programs across the University of Alaska system.

Johnsen was appointed president in 2015. He oversees three universities and 13 community campuses.



Channel 2 has reached out to the union and UA president Johnsen's office for comment. At the time of publishing this article, no response was received. When one is available, this article will be updated.

