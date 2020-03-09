UAA Women's Basketball is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th time

The University of Alaska Anchorage women’s basketball team is heading to the NCAA tournament for the 19th time.

UAA won the GNAC basketball tournament over the weekend and is slated to hit the court against Western Washington on Friday in the first round in Honolulu.

The champion Seawolves are a two seed in the NCAA tournament. This is their seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

The winner of Friday’s game will go on to face the winner of No. 6 seed Northwest Nazarene and No. 3 seed UC San Diego in Saturday's semifinals.

If UAA wins Friday, Saturday, and Monday, they will advance to the NCAA Div. II Elite Eight in Birmingham, Alabama, Mar. 24-27.

The Seawolves won West Region titles in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2016, advancing to the national title game in 2016.

That year they lost to Lubbock Christian.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.