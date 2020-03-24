UAA chancellor makes $11.8 million in budget reduction recommendations

The University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Cathy Sandeen recommended $11.8 million in administrative and program reductions Monday.

UAA’s Deans, Provost, and Chancellor recommended the deletion of seven programs: Creative Writing and Literary Arts (MFA), Early Childhood Spec Education (MED), English (MA), Environment and Society (BS), Legal Studies (Legal Nurse Consultant Paralegal UC), Sociology (BA-BS) and Theatre (BA).

If this recommendation is approved by the University of Alaska Board of Regents students currently in these majors would need to complete their degrees within a certain period of time before it’s eventually deleted.

The proposed program cuts come as a result of a system-wide -- $70 million over three years – state funding reduction to the University of Alaska.

Despite the Coronavirus, Sandeen did not delay her decision.

“We did have a discussion between the chancellors and president whether we should delay the announcement, but the fact is we still have a substantial budget cut in terms of our state appropriations,” said Sandeen.

More recommendations will be made on the week of April 1st by the University of Alaska System Academic Council followed by another review on April 14th by the Board of Regents' academic and student affairs committee.

“I do expect to hear from people,” Sandeen said over the phone Monday. “I wish I didn’t have to make these decisions because people are going to be hurt and disappointed.”

The UA Board of Regents will likely make the final decision on the week of June 5th.

Copyright KTUU 2020. All rights reserved.