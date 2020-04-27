UAA offers free telehealth during COVID Coping Sessions

Ph.D. students at UAA’s Department of Psychology are offering COVID Coping Sessions to help those struggling with mental health during the pandemic.

"With all of the changes we're going through and I think it's pretty normal at this point to be struggling with the social distancing and the loss of routine,” said Vivian M. Gonzalez, the program director. “So just wanting to make those services available for the community. In order to help out when we can."

A member of the public can take up to two free hour-long sessions with a student.

“So really what it includes is just kind of looking at what are the problems going on in your life right now, related to COVID, and working on building up some of those skills,” Jacy Hutchinson, a third-year doctoral student, said.

Hutchinson and Gonzalez stress the importance of building up a schedule and building up skills to cope with anxiety during sessions.

Gonzalez said there is plenty of availability for the six or seven student volunteers giving up time over break.

The first step for receiving help is calling UAA’s psychological services center at (907) 786-1795.

