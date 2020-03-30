UAA research model predicts hospitalizations, deaths from COVID-19 in Anchorage

New research from the University of Alaska Anchorage models how the COVID-19 pandemic may play out in Alaska.

The researchers used two models to assess how many people may be hospitalized and die in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley over a three month period under four different potential mitigation scenarios: lockdown, shelter-in-place, physical distancing, and no action at all.

The study was conducted to determine if Anchorage needs to be taking stronger action to promote or enforce physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from overwhelming the treatment capacity of Anchorage hospitals.

The researcher's analysis predicts that if no action were to be taken, the outbreak would result in 7,400 hospitalizations and 5,800 deaths in Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valley combined. Statewide, the models predict approximately 13,700 hospitalizations and 11,000 deaths under the same circumstances.

The model shows that promoting physical distancing greatly reduces the number of hospitalizations, but the spread of COVID-19 could still overwhelm the capacity of Anchorage hospitals by as early as late April.

“All of these models showed us the same thing — that the more we do to slow or stop COVID transmission and the faster we do it, the more lives we’ve saved,” said Dr. Tom Hennessy, who led the study for the university.

The research demonstrates that the challenge is not only containing the spread of the virus, but also lifting restrictions after it has subsided in a manner that doesn't create the conditions for a second wave of infections.

“We know that something else from the models is that this is going to be a long haul. None of us essentially have any immunity to this virus, so any time the measures are relaxed, the virus has changed yet again and very quickly those rebound effects could be as devastating as the initial effects,” Hennessy said. “So we could go through a lot of work, stop the outbreak, but if we let back too soon on community mitigation efforts, we might be faced with the same threat all over again.”

The full report is available here.

