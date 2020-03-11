UAA to hold listening session with several degree programs facing cuts or suspension

The University of Alaska Anchorage is holding a listening session Wednesday evening regarding its expedited program review which could cut or suspend several degree programs.

[RELATED: Facing budget deficits, UAA lists recommended cuts to several degree programs]

The proposed program cuts come as a result of a system-wide -- $70 million over three years – state funding reduction to the University of Alaska.

UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen and members of her cabinet will attend the listening session according to a UAA press release.

Participants will be limited to 2 minutes of public testimony. The event will be held at Lucy Cuddy Hall on the UAA campus.

Parking is free. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and participants are asked to arrive no later than 5:45.

UAA has call-in options for those who are unable to attend in person. Call toll-free at (866) 726-0757, and international callers should call (303) 330-0444. Toll-Free callers will be placed immediately into the conference. Those dialing the international toll number will first be prompted to enter the room number, (866) 726-0757 plus (#).

Click here for information on the UAA academic program review and to access the public comment page.

The window to submit online comments closes March 18.

Copyright KTUU 2020. All rights reserved.