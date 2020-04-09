UAA volleyball player quarantines thousands of miles away from home

Less than 120 students are currently on campus at the University of Alaska Anchorage after concerns over the novel Coronavirus had university leaders instructing students to return home after spring break this March finishing the rest of the semester through distance learning.

Most students were able to return home, but some were not like UAA volleyball standout Vera Pluharova who’s from the Czech Republic.

“I could have gone home, but the problem is I don’t know when the borders will open again since I have to come back early in July for Volleyball,” Pluharova said over the phone on Tuesday. “The risk is I’ll be stuck in Czech.”

Since Pluharova can’t return home she has to quarantine on campus leaving her with lots of free time compared to her typical student-athlete schedule.

“I read much more, not for school, but books for fun,” Pluharova said.

Months ago, Pluharova says her family began to tell her about the rising concern over the Coronavirus in the Czech Republic.

“It wasn’t so real for me until it started here,” Pluharova said.

Pluharova is able to keep in contact with her family in Europe over social media but finds herself missing daily interaction like many during the Coronavirus quarantine.

“Last week I missed volleyball a lot, and this week I miss my friends and my family,” Pluharova said.

In March, National Collegiate Athletic Association granted an extra year of eligibility for Division II athletes after their seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. No decision has been made yet for NCAA fall sports like Volleyball.

