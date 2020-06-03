UPDATE: Crews hope high tide can save stranded whale

A young gray whale fighting for its life might have hope tonight with a high tide.

A NOAA spokesperson said this morning the whale was only in about 3 feet of water, but now the tide is starting to rise.

For days the gray whale has been stranded in Twentymile River. NOAA says the whale looks to be a juvenile, 27-30 feet in length, and in "fair to poor condition."

They are also asking people to stay clear of the area to avoid added stress on the whale. NOAA law enforcement officers are at the location of the whale, keeping people off the bridge and boat ramp. NOAA also has a scientist at the site to keep an eye on the whale as the tide comes in.

The tide is expected to start around 6:30 p.m. tonight. NOAA is hoping the whale will swim out of the river.

To see the original story click here.

Copyright KTUU 2020. All rights reserved