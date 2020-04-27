Four new cases of COVID-19 reported by DHSS Monday

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported four new cases of COVID-19 in three communities. The addition of two cases in Anchorage, one in Eagle River and one in Wasilla brings the state count up to 345.

Three of the new cases are male and one is female with two between 20-29, one between 40-49 and one 50-59-years-old.

As of April 26, one more person has been hospitalized making a total of 37 hospitalizations. DHSS also states there was a new recovered case this weekend, and 218 of Alaska’s cases are listed as recovered.

These cases follow the public announcement of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Reopen Alaska Responsibly Plan which began allowing limited openings of restaurants, stores, personal services, and other public-facing services on April 24.

Monday is the first day of a limited opening in Anchorage after Mayor Ethan Berkowitz issued an emergency order that allows non-critical businesses to open if they follow safety requirements.

