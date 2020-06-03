UPDATE: Gray whale stranded in Twentymile River swims free

A young gray whale that has been stranded in a section of Twentymile River near Girdwood has finally swum out of a shallow section and towards Turnagain Arm Wednesday night.

In the video, you can see the whale as it begins to move into deeper water.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have been monitoring the whale for several days, most recently saying the whale looked to be in "fair to poor condition."

Early Wednesday afternoon the juvenile whale was swimming in 3 feet of water, but a hide tide at 6:30 p.m. gave scientists hope that the whale would swim out of the river.

A spokesperson for NOAA said they have wrapped up their operations for the night but will try to locate the whale again tomorrow.

