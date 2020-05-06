US Census workers to restart Alaska door-to-door canvassing

The U.S. Census Bureau plans to restart its efforts to personally reach residents without a listed physical address.

KYUK-AM reported the agency was expected to renew its door-to-door canvassing Wednesday after hand delivery of census materials that began March 15 was postponed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Census Bureau says teams delivering the materials have been trained to observe social distancing and will following federal health and safety guidelines.

The agency says the temporary field staff will also use protective equipment provided by the government while distributing census materials to households.