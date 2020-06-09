U.S. Marshals Service arrests Sterling man wanted on outstanding warrants

Sterling resident Brian Tupper, 40, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force Monday according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Tupper was wanted on several outstanding warrants related to an incident in December of 2016 when he drove his vehicle at an Alaska State Trooper that led to an officer-involved shooting where Tupper was injured.

Tupper was arrested Monday morning after being located at a parking lot off of C Street and West Fourth Avenue.

APD said Tupper attempted to flee by ramming a marshal’s vehicle. Tupper’s vehicle was pinned to prevent him from fleeing, APD said. Marshals then broke the window of the vehicle and used a projectile stun gun to remove Tupper from the vehicle.

Tupper is now awaiting further court proceedings at the Anchorage Correctional Complex. He has been charged for failure to stop at the direction of an officer, misconduct involving a controlled substance and probation violations.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of several different law enforcement agencies including officers from APD, AST, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security.

