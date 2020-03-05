US Marshals arrest suspect wanted in "Operation Cold Snap"

The U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect who was wanted in a multi-agency operation called “Operation Cold Snap."

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Clay Millhouse, a/k/a “Bear” was arrested Wednesday.

He is facing state and federal charges.

Millhouse, along with his co-defendant, 28-year-old Shad Rider-Sorden, a/k/a “Shadow,”, are being charged with conspiracy to possess and sell stolen firearms and possession or sale of a stolen firearm. Millhouse is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment, on Sept. 20, 2019, Millhouse, Rider-Sorden, and another person pulled into the driveway of an Anchorage residence in a pickup truck. The indictment says Millhouse and Rider-Sorden broke into the home and took off with a large gun safe with at least 12 guns inside.

Law enforcement believes then on Nov. 25, 2019, Millhouse and Rider-Sorden sold firearms to another person and warned the buyer about re-selling the firearms in the state.

Millhouse has multiple felony convictions with the State of Alaska for crimes including Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Theft, and Robbery, which prohibited him from possessing firearms.

If convicted, Millhouse and Rider-Sorden face a maximum of up to ten years in federal prison.

The other suspect wanted in “Operation Cold Snap" is 48-year-old Marcus Jones.

