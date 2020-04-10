U.S. Postal Service says it will run out of money by September

(CNN) - Rain or snow, the mail must go through, but will the U.S. Postal Service survive the coronavirus pandemic?

The postal service says it will run out of money by September if Congress doesn't step in to help.

Postmaster General Megan Brennan spoke with lawmakers Thursday, asking for $75 billion to keep the service afloat.

She says the service will likely see a $13 billion revenue hit this year.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are relaying Brennan's call for help.

The postal service isn't getting money from Congress' $2.2 trillion relief package and Republicans, including President Trump, have signaled a reluctance to bail it out.

Congress’s oversight of the U.S. Postal Service is founded in the Constitution.

