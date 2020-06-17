US fighter jets intercept Russian bombers entering Alaska

U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jets intercepted Russian bombers flying near Alaska two separate times Tuesday.

North American Aerospace Defense Command says the first formation of Russian aircraft consisted of two Tu-95 bombers, accompanied by two Su-35 fighter jets and was supported by an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

The second formation consisted of two Tu-95 bombers supported by an A-50.

NORAD says the Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time did they enter United States sovereign airspace.

NORAD F-22 Raptors, supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System, successfully completed two intercepts of Russian bomber aircraft formations entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone last night. pic.twitter.com/9iSZK0Vu2F — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) June 17, 2020

“For the eighth time this year, Russian military aircraft have penetrated our Canadian or Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zones and each and every time NORAD forces were ready to meet this challenge,” said General Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, the NORAD Commander. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, NORAD constantly monitors the northern approaches to our nations and our operations make it clear that we will conduct homeland defense efforts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.”

