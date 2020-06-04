US says Alaska man laundered nearly $1B for Iran through UAE

An Alaska man accused of laundering $1 billion held in South Korea for Iran funneled nearly all the money through the United Arab Emirates.

That's according to U.S. federal court documents released early Thursday.

Kenneth Zong allegedly created fake invoices to help Iran draw cash held by South Korea in lieu of payment for oil shipments.

It also renewed questions about financial transparency in the UAE, as the order sought to seize $20 million held by one of the country’s seven emirates.

Zong has been imprisoned in South Korea.

U.S. court papers listed no lawyer for him.

