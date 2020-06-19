USGS says there is no correlation between Thursday’s 4.2 earthquake and the November 2018 earthquake

Early Thursday afternoon, those around the Municipality of Anchorage felt a familiar rumble below our feet.

A 4.2 earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey about nine miles from Girdwood. It was originally reported at a 4.3 but was later corrected by the USGS.

“So the earthquake that happened today (Thursday) was one of the many earthquakes that’s related to the seduction of the pacific plate underneath our feet,” said Peter Haeussler, a research geologist with the U.S Geological Survey. “It’s basically the crust that out underneath the pacific ocean is slowly being pulled down into the center of the earth...the earthquake that happened today (Thursday) was just one of the many ones that enabled that process to happen.”

Alaska is home to many earthquakes. In a 24-hour time span, you can see many updates to earthquakes on the UAF Earthquake Center website.

When talking about Thursday’s 4.3 earthquake just miles from Girdwood, Haeussler said there is no relation to the November 2018 earthquake.

“This does not look like an aftershock related to the 2018 earthquake. It’s outside the area of the rupture in 2018, which is more beneath Anchorage, Eagle River, and the Mat-Su Valley. This was a bit more to the southeast down underneath Girdwood,” said Haeussler. “It was also a bit shallower, so it looks to me like its unrelated.”

Haeussler says currently the USGS is keeping an eye on the Barry Arm area where they are seeing some activity.

